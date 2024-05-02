PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 125.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,117 shares of company stock worth $6,510,010. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

