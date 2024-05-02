Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $11,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 355,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

