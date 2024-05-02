Pagaya Technologies (PGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Pagaya Technologies to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

PGY opened at $9.77 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

Insider Transactions at Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

