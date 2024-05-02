Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,479 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE PAAS opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

