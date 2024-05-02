Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

PAAS stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,066,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,899,000 after acquiring an additional 786,525 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 616,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 573,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

