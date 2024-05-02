Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares.

Paragon Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.15.

Paragon Entertainment Company Profile

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

