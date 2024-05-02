PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

