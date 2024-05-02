Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after buying an additional 31,925 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $25,576.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 20,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,301,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,875.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,544 shares of company stock worth $3,435,845 over the last three months. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA opened at $60.61 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile



Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Stories



