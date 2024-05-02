Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading Up 9.3%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 3,753 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

