Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $662.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

