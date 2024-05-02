Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading Down 5%

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85. 1,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

