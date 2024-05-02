Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

