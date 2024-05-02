Piedmont Lithium (PLL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Lithium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Piedmont Lithium Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:PLL opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
