PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 623.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at $68,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PFN opened at $7.34 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.