Piper Sandler Trims Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Target Price to $100.00

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $88.50 on Monday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

