Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26,079.4% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,082,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 41,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 53,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $191.86 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $551.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.