Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.