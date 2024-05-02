Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26,079.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 16,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,082,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,009 shares during the period. Coerente Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 41,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 53,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $191.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $551.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

