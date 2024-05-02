Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBH. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH opened at $71.12 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

