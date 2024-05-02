Procter & Gamble (PG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get The Procter & Gamble Company alerts:

4/25/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $172.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Procter & Gamble had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2024 – Procter & Gamble was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $163.38 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $164.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.97. The company has a market capitalization of $385.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $5,049,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.