Profound Medical (PROF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.18% and a negative net margin of 396.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROF stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.58. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Profound Medical from $14.25 to $12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

