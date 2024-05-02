ProFrac (ACDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect ProFrac to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $489.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.17 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect ProFrac to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProFrac Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. ProFrac has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACDC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

