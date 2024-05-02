ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading 0.2% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. 247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.