Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.28. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 43,498 shares trading hands.

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,820,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

