Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 63.94%.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.