Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Issued By Wedbush

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for International Business Machines in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $164.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

