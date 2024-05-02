Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 29.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $33,588.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,512,488.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Q2 Stock Up 0.7 %

QTWO opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

