Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.36 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

DPZ stock opened at $516.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $1,964,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

