Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading Up 1.6%

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 67,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,312% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 37,291.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 66,379 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 321,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,792,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $14,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

