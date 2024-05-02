Quantum-Si (QSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Quantum-Si has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 8,868.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Quantum-Si to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quantum-Si Price Performance
QSI opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $255.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.04.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.
