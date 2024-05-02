Rackspace Technology (RXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Rackspace Technology has set its Q1 guidance at ($0.14)-($0.12) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.140–0.120 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rackspace Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

RXT opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rackspace Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.