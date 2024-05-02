Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 0.6 %

RDUS stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. Radius Recycling has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $621.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

