Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.66

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)'s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and traded as low as $24.94. Randstad shares last traded at $25.04, with a volume of 3,053 shares traded.

Randstad Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

Randstad Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.9897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

