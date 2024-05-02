Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $61.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

