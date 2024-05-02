Raymond James & Associates Acquires 13,285 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Honest were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Honest alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Honest by 159.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 69.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 185,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,935 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Honest by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 217,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $289.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Honest had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jessica Warren sold 253,815 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $758,906.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,109,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,372.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 21,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $68,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 534,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,168.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Warren sold 253,815 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $758,906.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,109,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,372.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 803,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,496 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNST

Honest Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.