Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Shares in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,618 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 921,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHS opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.