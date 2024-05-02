Raymond James & Associates Acquires Shares of 12,970 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 154,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 238.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 145,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,145 shares of company stock valued at $409,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.32.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MDXG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

