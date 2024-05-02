Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,000 Shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Quipt Home Medical worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 83.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 37.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 597,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

QIPT stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a PE ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 0.60.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

