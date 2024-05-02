Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,175 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 220,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 83.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 43,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 84.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period.

FCT stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.32%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

