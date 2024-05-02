Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of EHI opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

