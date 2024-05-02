Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of The New America High Income Fund worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 670,130 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 166,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 71,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

