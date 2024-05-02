Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Pixelworks worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pixelworks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 60.87% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. Research analysts forecast that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pixelworks Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

