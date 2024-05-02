Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

DX opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $761.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 30.50%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

