Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 905,492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 158.41 and a current ratio of 158.41. The company has a market capitalization of $645.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.10.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.80%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

