Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 289,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $386.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

