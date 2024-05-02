Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 116.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

