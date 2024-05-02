Raymond James & Associates Has $122,000 Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 16,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 528,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

