Raymond James & Associates Has $126,000 Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Grifols were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRFS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter worth $250,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $136,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

