Raymond James & Associates Has $153,000 Holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $9.76 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

