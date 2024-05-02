Raymond James & Associates Has $192,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 516.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 92,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 77,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,074.00 and a beta of 1.67. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

