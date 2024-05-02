Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 380,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 46.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

